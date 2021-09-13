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AN ESSENTIAL HISTORY OF VACCINES
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132 views • September 13, 2021
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A concise history of vaccines and their lies. Many say they oppose the current injections, but love vaccines in general. Why?
This history suggests the evidence is not what it seems.
A concise history of vaccines and their lies. Many say they oppose the current injections, but love vaccines in general. Why?
This history suggests the evidence is not what it seems.
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