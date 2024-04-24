Is NATO About to “DECLARE WAR” Against Nuclear Russia!?

Glenn Beck
Apr 23, 2024
The House of Representatives has passed a $95 billion war bill that gives aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan (mostly Ukraine), with the help of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. Now, as the bill heads to the Senate, Sen. Mike Lee tells Glenn that “this is an insult to the American people.” But why does it seem like everyone is so set on war? Sen. Lee explains why NATO’s promise to invite Ukraine into the alliance would practically be “declaring war against a nuclear-armed adversary,” Russia.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec14nRB89kw
