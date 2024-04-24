Create New Account
Is NATO About to “DECLARE WAR” Against Nuclear Russia!?
High Hopes
3166 Subscribers
696 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Apr 23, 2024


The House of Representatives has passed a $95 billion war bill that gives aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan (mostly Ukraine), with the help of Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. Now, as the bill heads to the Senate, Sen. Mike Lee tells Glenn that “this is an insult to the American people.” But why does it seem like everyone is so set on war? Sen. Lee explains why NATO’s promise to invite Ukraine into the alliance would practically be “declaring war against a nuclear-armed adversary,” Russia.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec14nRB89kw

russiawarnuclearglenn becknatodeclare war

