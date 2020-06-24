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SOPHIE SCHOLL - THE FINAL DAYS
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170 views • June 24, 2020
Captured from YouTube, a patriot for free speech. Description from White Rose Resistance channel on YouTube. I think we could defeat the globalists with eight like these. Powerful!!! Hollywood ain't got nothing. Ironically, the Nazis really did produce
an ideal human, Too bad they didn't acknowledge her. And now, with the cashless society, the leaflet paper will be even easier to track.
As per their request, shared.
Watch this true story based on the courage of Sophie, her brother Hans, and their friend Cristoph who had the faith and fortitude to stand AGAINST the Nazi regime at the height of its power during WWII. Is this coming to America? Will we each have to face the same system she did? If that does happen, what will you do when the time comes to speak for what is right? What happens when freedom becomes a crime?
Please enjoy the film. Subscribe to our channel, share with others you know, and visit our website
an ideal human, Too bad they didn't acknowledge her. And now, with the cashless society, the leaflet paper will be even easier to track.
As per their request, shared.
Watch this true story based on the courage of Sophie, her brother Hans, and their friend Cristoph who had the faith and fortitude to stand AGAINST the Nazi regime at the height of its power during WWII. Is this coming to America? Will we each have to face the same system she did? If that does happen, what will you do when the time comes to speak for what is right? What happens when freedom becomes a crime?
Please enjoy the film. Subscribe to our channel, share with others you know, and visit our website
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