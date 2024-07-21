© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the United States Secret Service guilty of a mindboggling level of incompetence or conspiracy to commit murder? It is not conspiratorial to ask the question. The American people witnessed on Saturday the attempted assassination of a former President and the leading candidate for President in 2024. The shooting happened days after Mr. Trump’s enemies were foiled in their plot to imprison the former President for up to 138 years. Intelligent, sober citizens are reasonable in pondering whether the federal agency tasked with protecting our leaders was complicit in an attempted assassination of Mr. Trump.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/17/2024
An emotional, teary-eyed President Trump made a dramatic appearance last night at the Republican National Convention alongside his Vice-Presidential running mate Sen. JD Vance. Most of the discussion today will be on the massive coverup of the attempted assassination of President Trump.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/16/2024