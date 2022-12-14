Create New Account
Covid Truth w/ Dr. Eric Nepute
The Power Hour
If the Gov. hadn't sued this doctor, 116,000 Americans would be alive today.  Dr. Eric Neptune, a St. Louis Chiropractor, talks about a new huge development in his against the FTC in which they are suing him for 500 Billion dollars for suggesting Vitamin D for Covid.

Dr. Eric Neptune (St. Louis Chiropractor) is one of the first doctors to speak up on the truth about Covid.

www.thepowerhour.com 


vitamin dcdcchristianpatriotwellnessfaucialternative healthcovid truthneputefrontline doctors

