Freed Called Tyrant Part 2

Eileen follows up with Port Huron resident and veteran, Craig Schlinkert regarding his interaction with City Manager James Freed. In this interview, we breakdown the email from James Freed to the City staff where he accuses Craig among other things of having a “mental illness” and “mental freakout;” that he “believes” Craig chased him; and that he “seems to have quite the hatred towards me. There is a small but growing club for that. ;)”





Craig Schlinkert is a retired U.S. Navy Sailor with 20 years of service, including seven overseas deployments and recognition through multiple Navy Achievement Medals and a Navy Commendation Medal. He served as a Navy instructor for six years, earning his Master Training Specialist qualification, and excelled as a Conventional Weapons Technical Proficiency Inspector for Strike Fighter Weapons School Pacific (SFWSP). A native of Port Huron, Michigan, Craig returned home in 2017 to help care for his grandparents and is now a full-time Criminal Justice student at St. Clair County Community College. He is a proud grandfather, father, husband, son, uncle, and the only brother among five amazing sisters. Currently professionally retired, Craig stays active by supporting family, mentoring others, and remaining engaged in civic matters.

