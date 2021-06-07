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Enterthe5t4rz: 'MOTHER' Film Decoded & Meaning of the Color Purple [05.06.2021]
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11 views • June 07, 2021
Rashaan Elam - 2 days ago
This speaks to my soul. I cannot tell you how convicted I feel. Thank you dear brother.
RockemBoppers - 2 days ago
Would it be too much to ask you to make a movie about your discoveries since making the channel? Ive only known you a couple years. I could never catch up, as good as the body code movie was I believe in the montage you could assemble from your content. Id love to see some of your favorite moments since your started, and a compilation that is impossible to deny (not that most of the information isnt already.)
Lisa Sparks - 1 day ago
Would love to see a decode of V the Series 2009-2011 version...specifically Season1 Episode 6...epi 5 is the recap of the first 4. The whole series is good and spot on. Either way...thanks for all of these!
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https://youtu.be/Lo0KadPSxoQ
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This speaks to my soul. I cannot tell you how convicted I feel. Thank you dear brother.
RockemBoppers - 2 days ago
Would it be too much to ask you to make a movie about your discoveries since making the channel? Ive only known you a couple years. I could never catch up, as good as the body code movie was I believe in the montage you could assemble from your content. Id love to see some of your favorite moments since your started, and a compilation that is impossible to deny (not that most of the information isnt already.)
Lisa Sparks - 1 day ago
Would love to see a decode of V the Series 2009-2011 version...specifically Season1 Episode 6...epi 5 is the recap of the first 4. The whole series is good and spot on. Either way...thanks for all of these!
4,021 views•Premiered Jun 5, 2021
Enterthe5t4rz UNSTOPPABLE
12.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lo0KadPSxoQ
FOR THOSE WHO ARE ABLE, stand with me against corporate social media monopolies by pledging your monthly support to ensure the work continues outside of YT censorship...
MONTHLY (No PayPal account is necessary to sign up for monthly plan)
https://py.pl/lEn8t
OR one-time donations...
www.paypal.me/enterthestars
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