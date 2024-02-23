Create New Account
SPACE X ROCKET PROPELLED AMERICA'S FIRST MOON LANDING IN 50 YEARS
👀 SPACE X ROCKET PROPELLED AMERICA'S FIRST MOON LANDING IN 50 YEARS
(You are watching a simulation of an unmanned craft)

It took around a week for Odysseus to reach the moon after launching from Earth on a rocket from Elon's  SpaceX. 


The lander carries an array of scientific instruments and technology demonstrations for NASA and several commercial customers. 


Source: NASA

