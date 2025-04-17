Signs of the end-times: 19-year old woman had her 15th abortion!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 16, 2025.





History has been shaped by great atrocities including the black plague that killed millions of Europeans in the mid-14th century, the horrors of slavery including African and European slavery and the mass murder of 100 million Christians by the Vatican papacy’s supporters.





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years. Within the space of thirty-eight years after the edict of Charles V against the Protestants, fifty thousand persons were hanged, beheaded, or burned alive for heresy. Eighteen thousand more perished during the administration of the Duke of Alva in five and a half years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





On August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by pre-arranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome. ... We have heard ring out many times the very bells that called the Catholics together on that fatal night. They always sounded sweetly in our ears"--Western Watchman, Nov. 21, 1912 [Roman Catholic].





In the end times, abortions are mass murdering the innocent, unborn babies including a 27-year old Chinese woman who has had 17 abortions in 6 years only while a 19-year old American feminist will be having her 15th abortion.





These are the end times and wickedness abounds but it is never too late for abortion supporting liberal women to repent of their sins and accept Christ as their God, King and Savior. Christ saves, abortions do not.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington