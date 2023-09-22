X22 Report - Ep 3163b - Hunter Indicted, [DS] Preparing To Hit The Election Infrastructure, Right On Schedule

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The [DS] is trying to show that they are not attacking Trump, they went
ahead and indicted Hunter, this is a distraction, this has nothing to do
with [JB]. They are trying to convince the people that the DOJ is not
biased, it already failed. The [DS] knows they can't win the election so
they are building the narrative for a cyber attack. They are already
laying out their plan where they are going to hit the election
infrastructure. Right on schedule, the patriots are in control.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.