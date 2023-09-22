X22 Report - Ep 3163b - Hunter Indicted, [DS] Preparing To Hit The Election Infrastructure, Right On Schedule

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









The [DS] is trying to show that they are not attacking Trump, they went ahead and indicted Hunter, this is a distraction, this has nothing to do with [JB]. They are trying to convince the people that the DOJ is not biased, it already failed. The [DS] knows they can't win the election so they are building the narrative for a cyber attack. They are already laying out their plan where they are going to hit the election infrastructure. Right on schedule, the patriots are in control.

