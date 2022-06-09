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Alan Watt - "Mass-Suggestion, Truth Deflection" 6.5.22
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65 views • June 09, 2022
Cutting Through the Matrix" with Alan Watt
Technique of Mass-Suggestion, Truth Deflection
[Original Broadcast Sept. 19, 2007] Jacques Ellul, Aldous Huxley, Zbigniew Brzezinski - Political Technocracy - Study of Human Behaviour - Formulas - Technical Economic Analysis - Theory-Doctrine-Procedure - Vocabulary, Terminology, Catch-Phrases; "Cost-Cutting", "Downsizing", "Upgrade". TECHNIQUE - Motivating Vast Groups of People - Collective Passion - Critical Faculty - Propaganda's Manipulation of Subconscious - Collective Social Conscience - "Continuing Education" - Archbishop of Canterbury, Bertrand Russell - Expert-Run Society - Coding of European Languages - Available Materials on CuttingThroughTheMatrix.com (Books, CDs, DVDs) - Please Donate to Keep Sites Going - Psychoanalytic Therapy - Therapist is New Priest - Modern Sociology - Propagandic Termsl "We're All In It Together" - Emblems, Symbols - Terrorism - Acceptance of New Norms - Joe Average - Subliminal Existence, Twilight Zone Mentality - Authorized Authors to Write History - "Stars" are Made - Truth; Bursting the Bubble - Exposure of Magicians at Top, Technocracy - Fake News, Diversions, Data Overload - Sham Universe - World of Hallucinations - Hypnotic State - Waking Up in the Matrix - "The Dead" Getting Up to Walk - Looking at Future, Long-Range Goals of Agenda - Thomas Jefferson - Family Lineages in Government. (BOOK: "The Technological Society" by Jacques Ellul).
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
Technique of Mass-Suggestion, Truth Deflection
[Original Broadcast Sept. 19, 2007] Jacques Ellul, Aldous Huxley, Zbigniew Brzezinski - Political Technocracy - Study of Human Behaviour - Formulas - Technical Economic Analysis - Theory-Doctrine-Procedure - Vocabulary, Terminology, Catch-Phrases; "Cost-Cutting", "Downsizing", "Upgrade". TECHNIQUE - Motivating Vast Groups of People - Collective Passion - Critical Faculty - Propaganda's Manipulation of Subconscious - Collective Social Conscience - "Continuing Education" - Archbishop of Canterbury, Bertrand Russell - Expert-Run Society - Coding of European Languages - Available Materials on CuttingThroughTheMatrix.com (Books, CDs, DVDs) - Please Donate to Keep Sites Going - Psychoanalytic Therapy - Therapist is New Priest - Modern Sociology - Propagandic Termsl "We're All In It Together" - Emblems, Symbols - Terrorism - Acceptance of New Norms - Joe Average - Subliminal Existence, Twilight Zone Mentality - Authorized Authors to Write History - "Stars" are Made - Truth; Bursting the Bubble - Exposure of Magicians at Top, Technocracy - Fake News, Diversions, Data Overload - Sham Universe - World of Hallucinations - Hypnotic State - Waking Up in the Matrix - "The Dead" Getting Up to Walk - Looking at Future, Long-Range Goals of Agenda - Thomas Jefferson - Family Lineages in Government. (BOOK: "The Technological Society" by Jacques Ellul).
#AlanWatt
#CuttingThroughTheMatrix
Related links:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/radio/Alan_Watt_CTTM_Redux.html
Donations:
http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/PaypalDonations.html
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