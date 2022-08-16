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Trump May Have the Last Laugh Against the FBI as His Team Holds Video Footage of Mar-a-Lago Raid
Bannon: "There is footage that exists of the ransacking, desecration, and raid on Mar-a-Lago. Am I to take that as being a fact?"
Epshteyn: "You are correct and take it that as a fact, Steve. Yes."
Video via https://t.me/realKarliBonne