Trump May Have the Last Laugh Against the FBI as His Team Holds Video Footage of Mar-a-Lago Raid



Bannon: "There is footage that exists of the ransacking, desecration, and raid on Mar-a-Lago. Am I to take that as being a fact?"

Epshteyn: "You are correct and take it that as a fact, Steve. Yes."

Video via https://t.me/realKarliBonne