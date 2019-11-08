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Cuban Communist & US Conservatives Hide MMR Vaccine Deaths
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30 views • November 08, 2019
First 2 children died in Samoa immediately after getting MMR vaccination, now 2 children die in Cuba and 2 dozen have “adverse reactions” after getting MMR. Vaccines are immediately ruled out in both cases and the only other American media (besides THIS program) to report the Cuban case attacks the communist healthcare system
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