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MORE WHISTLEBLOWERS PLEASE
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25 views • February 28, 2020
MY 2019 NEW YEAR WISH? MORE WHISTLEBLOWERS JOIN US!
Whip out your longer attention spans folks.
FACT:
1. Ex-military pilots used to fill between 70 percent and 80 percent of the vacancies in airline cockpits. Many commercial airline pilots have extensive military flying experience. While the percentage of prior military piloting experience has declined in recent years, it is nevertheless quite high.
http://answers.google.com/answers/threadview/id/3427.html
2. Read the U.S. Air Force's official chemtrail training manual at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/PDF/USAF-Chemtrail-Manual.pdf
3. Continuing education requirements are mandated by multiple parties (the FAA, insurance companies, clients, and employers). In very broad brush strokes, most professional pilots will be required to complete a flight proficiency check, either in an actual aircraft, or in a simulator, every 6 to 12 months.
https://aviation.stackexchange.com/questions/32741/what-are-the-continued-education-requirements-for-commercial-airline-pilots
4. Even though Encyclopedia Britannica has called "chemtrails" a 1990's conspiracy theory, it acknowledges that a "Contrail, also called condensation trail or vapour trail, streamer of cloud sometimes observed behind an airplane flying in clear cold humid air. It forms upon condensation of water vapour produced by the combustion of fuel in airplane engines. When the ambient relative humidity is high, the resulting ice-crystal plume may last several hours." The key requirement is high humidity. You can confirm that so-called contrails have been documented countless times in atmospheric humidity conditions as low as 10%. These aren't contrails folks! See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Ah! Look More Closely At The Whistleblowers
A. WAR ON WHISTLEBLOWERS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGa5QSqN2Qk
B. AMERICAN AIRLINES WHISTLEBLOWER https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/1003833019769180/
C. COMMERCIAL PILOT TURNS WHISTLEBLOWER https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1968254243501585/
D. GEOENGINEERING SECRECY https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/716597925159359/
E. SHOCKING INTERVIEW! CHEMTRAILS Kristen Meghan USAF Air Force Whistleblower! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XjLzPivKp8
F. AIRPORT EMPLOYEE INTERVIEW https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/1041446909341124/
G. "I Used to Work for Google. I Am a Conscientious Objector" https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/23/opinion/google-privacy-china.html
Therefore, any commercial pilots who fly in skies like this yet say they are a hoax are simply lying to protect their butts folks. Unfortunately, lying is all too common these days...
H. CONFIRMING WHAT ACTIVISTS ALREADY KNOW ABOUT GOOGLE
You're right... nothing is as it seems, especially when conspiracy theories are proven to be true.
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/08/14/google-machine-learning-fairness-whistleblower-goes-public-says-burden-lifted-off-of-my-soul/
I. Ex U.S. Air Force Industrial Hygencist & Industrial Specialist confesses the many laws violated by the U.S. Air Force as it conducted covert, deep, and widespread geoengineering operations on the U.S. population. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEv0KVuxhSU
J. "This Will Come Back to Haunt Trump and His Enablers" https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/05/opinion/trump-impeachment-vote.html
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Whip out your longer attention spans folks.
FACT:
1. Ex-military pilots used to fill between 70 percent and 80 percent of the vacancies in airline cockpits. Many commercial airline pilots have extensive military flying experience. While the percentage of prior military piloting experience has declined in recent years, it is nevertheless quite high.
http://answers.google.com/answers/threadview/id/3427.html
2. Read the U.S. Air Force's official chemtrail training manual at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/PDF/USAF-Chemtrail-Manual.pdf
3. Continuing education requirements are mandated by multiple parties (the FAA, insurance companies, clients, and employers). In very broad brush strokes, most professional pilots will be required to complete a flight proficiency check, either in an actual aircraft, or in a simulator, every 6 to 12 months.
https://aviation.stackexchange.com/questions/32741/what-are-the-continued-education-requirements-for-commercial-airline-pilots
4. Even though Encyclopedia Britannica has called "chemtrails" a 1990's conspiracy theory, it acknowledges that a "Contrail, also called condensation trail or vapour trail, streamer of cloud sometimes observed behind an airplane flying in clear cold humid air. It forms upon condensation of water vapour produced by the combustion of fuel in airplane engines. When the ambient relative humidity is high, the resulting ice-crystal plume may last several hours." The key requirement is high humidity. You can confirm that so-called contrails have been documented countless times in atmospheric humidity conditions as low as 10%. These aren't contrails folks! See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
Ah! Look More Closely At The Whistleblowers
A. WAR ON WHISTLEBLOWERS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGa5QSqN2Qk
B. AMERICAN AIRLINES WHISTLEBLOWER https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/1003833019769180/
C. COMMERCIAL PILOT TURNS WHISTLEBLOWER https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1968254243501585/
D. GEOENGINEERING SECRECY https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/716597925159359/
E. SHOCKING INTERVIEW! CHEMTRAILS Kristen Meghan USAF Air Force Whistleblower! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XjLzPivKp8
F. AIRPORT EMPLOYEE INTERVIEW https://www.facebook.com/YourVirtualWorld/videos/1041446909341124/
G. "I Used to Work for Google. I Am a Conscientious Objector" https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/23/opinion/google-privacy-china.html
Therefore, any commercial pilots who fly in skies like this yet say they are a hoax are simply lying to protect their butts folks. Unfortunately, lying is all too common these days...
H. CONFIRMING WHAT ACTIVISTS ALREADY KNOW ABOUT GOOGLE
You're right... nothing is as it seems, especially when conspiracy theories are proven to be true.
https://www.projectveritas.com/2019/08/14/google-machine-learning-fairness-whistleblower-goes-public-says-burden-lifted-off-of-my-soul/
I. Ex U.S. Air Force Industrial Hygencist & Industrial Specialist confesses the many laws violated by the U.S. Air Force as it conducted covert, deep, and widespread geoengineering operations on the U.S. population. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEv0KVuxhSU
J. "This Will Come Back to Haunt Trump and His Enablers" https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/05/opinion/trump-impeachment-vote.html
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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