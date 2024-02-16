Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





The community came together to show their support for Josh Conant and his family at the first annual "Josh's Garage" fundraiser. The fundraiser was held at Port Huron Lanes on February 10th, 2024.

Eileen Tesch speaks with Josh Conant's mother and uncle, Sandy Schultz and Mark Sanderson, about the amazing turnout for the fundraiser.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/