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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - "Sons of God; daughters of men" Who are they? - What's up Prof? 45
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43 views • February 28, 2021
In Episode 45 we discuss some of the questions received like: Is the Jesuit oath a forgery or not? Is Caiaphas going to die 3 times? “The Sons of God”.. does that mean Angels? Were the giants a product of the fallen angels and the daughters of men? Why was the Ceremonial law to be a witness against us? And more.
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#SonsOfGod, #JesuitOath, #WalterVeith, #Nephilim
Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio files here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#SonsOfGod, #JesuitOath, #WalterVeith, #Nephilim
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