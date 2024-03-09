Melbourne Freedom Rally 9 March 2024 Moomba part 2

Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday's Freedom Rally in Melbourne, this one half way through our speeches at the Moomba Festival. We went there hoping for a good crowd to help wake people up to the atrocities and corruption that prevail in the world today. A man in a wheelchair was not happy about what we were saying and tried to stop us! He had to be coaxed away by security. It's pretty sad that some people are so sucked into the system that they can't cope when they hear a different narrative.

