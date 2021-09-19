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Supplements Revealed Bonus Tina Anderson
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21 views • September 19, 2021
Tina is the CEO and co-founder of Just Thrive Probiotic.
“We didn’t want our kids to be on antibiotics all the time… we just knew that there was something we could focus on that was more in line with natural healing.”
“The world today is wreaking havoc on our guts. We know just a single course of antibiotics will cause disruption for at least a year in our gut.
Antibiotics in our foods, glyphosates, GMOs, round up, all that stuff is just wreaking havoc on our guts on a daily basis.”
“We didn’t want our kids to be on antibiotics all the time… we just knew that there was something we could focus on that was more in line with natural healing.”
“The world today is wreaking havoc on our guts. We know just a single course of antibiotics will cause disruption for at least a year in our gut.
Antibiotics in our foods, glyphosates, GMOs, round up, all that stuff is just wreaking havoc on our guts on a daily basis.”
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