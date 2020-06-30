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Bro Dave Ch. 11 - The New Jewish Temple rebuilt in Jerusalem
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67 views • June 30, 2020
Construction of a new temple in Jerusalem is the single clearest pointer to the return of Jesus… a pointer that can literally give us the date for when Jesus will return. Learn what to look for, and what to expect along the way.
Check out the relevant chapter in Survivors, and see a list of events that will happen during those last seven years in Armageddon for Beginners.
Survivors Chapter 11:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lxrvz...
Check out the relevant chapter in Survivors, and see a list of events that will happen during those last seven years in Armageddon for Beginners.
Survivors Chapter 11:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lxrvz...
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