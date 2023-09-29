Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments: How Ukraine Blow Up Thousands of Russian Tanks in the Ukrainian War
channel image
High Hopes
2816 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
50 views
Published 14 hours ago

US Military News


Sep 29, 2023


So, picture this - Russian forces enter Ukraine. They have superior numbers and advanced weaponry, and the world expects a quick end to the conflict. But what actually happened was quite different. As they pushed towards Kyiv, Russian forces encountered fierce opposition, resulting in substantial losses of weapons and armoured vehicles, including tanks.


According to Oryx, a group that tracks wartime equipment losses, Russia and its allies have lost over 2,000 tanks in the first 17 months of this conflict. That's nearly two-thirds of their total tank inventory before the war. This constitutes approximately two-thirds of the total tanks that were in active service for Russian and Allied forces before the war began.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmrLgCF6E9I

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetanksthousandsblown uphorrifying

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket