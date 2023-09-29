Horrifying Moments: How Ukraine Blow Up Thousands of Russian Tanks in the Ukrainian War

US Military News





Sep 29, 2023





So, picture this - Russian forces enter Ukraine. They have superior numbers and advanced weaponry, and the world expects a quick end to the conflict. But what actually happened was quite different. As they pushed towards Kyiv, Russian forces encountered fierce opposition, resulting in substantial losses of weapons and armoured vehicles, including tanks.





According to Oryx, a group that tracks wartime equipment losses, Russia and its allies have lost over 2,000 tanks in the first 17 months of this conflict. That's nearly two-thirds of their total tank inventory before the war. This constitutes approximately two-thirds of the total tanks that were in active service for Russian and Allied forces before the war began.





