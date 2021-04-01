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TruNews - 3/31/21 (MIRROR)
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90 views • April 01, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, they discuss the self-confessed investigation of conservative darling Representative Matt Gaetz, as charges of sex trafficking roil around him and his Florida political associate Joel Greenberg. They examine the connections between the Congressman’s stand on legislation regarding underage sex, other connections in his personal life, and how he is a ‘generous partner.’
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/31/21)
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, they discuss the self-confessed investigation of conservative darling Representative Matt Gaetz, as charges of sex trafficking roil around him and his Florida political associate Joel Greenberg. They examine the connections between the Congressman’s stand on legislation regarding underage sex, other connections in his personal life, and how he is a ‘generous partner.’
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/31/21)
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