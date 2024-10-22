BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The US is not concerned about BRICS - the White House
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • 6 months ago

The US is not concerned about BRICS - the White House

Adding:

The reaction of the largest Western media to the BRICS summit in Kazan

▫️BBC: The clear message here is that attempts to isolate Russia have failed. An important part of the Kremlin's stance is the signal that Russia is coping with the sanctions;

▫️CNN: The West wants Putin isolated. A major summit he’s hosting shows he’s far from alone;

▫️Daily Mail: Putin sends defiant message to the West as he gathers world leaders for BRICS summit to show sanctions aren't working;

▫️The Washington Post: Amid Putin's growing confidence in Russia's victory as its forces advance in eastern Ukraine, the summit is designed to send a signal that Russia has returned to the global stage as a strong player with many allies;

▫️Time: Hosting BRICS summit of world leaders, Russia shows the West that it’s not isolated. Nations ranging from Malaysia and Thailand to Nicaragua and NATO-member Turkey are eager to join BRICS;

▫️ABC News: For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the three-day meeting also serves as an opportunity to showcase the failure of U.S.-led attempts to isolate Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Adding:

BRICS UPDATE: Russian Presidential Aide, Ushakov reports that 13 countries are currently applying for the status of BRICS partner state.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy