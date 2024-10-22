© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US is not concerned about BRICS - the White House
Adding:
The reaction of the largest Western media to the BRICS summit in Kazan
▫️BBC: The clear message here is that attempts to isolate Russia have failed. An important part of the Kremlin's stance is the signal that Russia is coping with the sanctions;
▫️CNN: The West wants Putin isolated. A major summit he’s hosting shows he’s far from alone;
▫️Daily Mail: Putin sends defiant message to the West as he gathers world leaders for BRICS summit to show sanctions aren't working;
▫️The Washington Post: Amid Putin's growing confidence in Russia's victory as its forces advance in eastern Ukraine, the summit is designed to send a signal that Russia has returned to the global stage as a strong player with many allies;
▫️Time: Hosting BRICS summit of world leaders, Russia shows the West that it’s not isolated. Nations ranging from Malaysia and Thailand to Nicaragua and NATO-member Turkey are eager to join BRICS;
▫️ABC News: For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the three-day meeting also serves as an opportunity to showcase the failure of U.S.-led attempts to isolate Russia for its actions in Ukraine.
Adding:
BRICS UPDATE: Russian Presidential Aide, Ushakov reports that 13 countries are currently applying for the status of BRICS partner state.