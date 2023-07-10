https://gettr.com/post/p2lcyqa4661
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
China Development Bank, a state-owned bank that finances the Belt and Road Initiative, has built many civilian facilities in South America that are actually Communist military bases.
中国国家开发银行是一家国有银行，是资助“一带一路“的银行，在南美洲建造了很多民用设施，其实都是中共的军事基地。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese
