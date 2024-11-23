BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The National Academies of Sciences Has Confirmed That Myocarditis Comes From Vax‼️
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
Follow
216 views • 5 months ago

The National Academies of Sciences Has Confirmed That Myocarditis Comes From Vax‼️


Professor Sucharit Bhakdi: "The National Academies of Sciences says that it is now established that the myocarditis comes from the vax...one has to say, sadly, that of 100 people who get myocarditis today, something in the range of 20 to 50% will not be among us after 10 years...this is murder."‼️🙏👇


Link National Academies of Sciences🔗👇👇


https://nationalacademies.org/news/2024/04/new-comprehensive-review-examines-potential-harms-of-covid-19-vaccination-and-intramuscular-vaccination?s=35


Full video 👇👇


https://rumble.com/v4sizsn-dr.-suchrit-bhakdi-myocarditis-pfizer-and-moderna-and-the-causal-link.html?s=35


