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Updated 2022 Governors Map Prediction (Jan. 2022)
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80 views • January 07, 2022
By: Red Eagle Politics on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@redeaglepolitics:9
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Updated 2022 Governors Map Prediction (Jan. 2022)
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
An updated look and forecast of the 2022 US Gubernatorial Elections, approximately ten months out.
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Thanks to Philip G., Stefan & Mariana G., CJ Newton, DustinTheNow, Caridad R., Jon, Renee P., Julian B., Ayrton S., Marshal Forward, Carter D., and Gerald A. for their $10/month or above support. To see your name here, donate to the $10/month or above Patreon or SubscribeStar tier.
#2022Midterms #GovernorsPrediction
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/redeaglepolitics/
Updated 2022 Governors Map Prediction (Jan. 2022)
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
Metal: https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold...
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
An updated look and forecast of the 2022 US Gubernatorial Elections, approximately ten months out.
JOIN THE WEBSITE (for exclusive content and to access the Discord): https://redeaglepolitics.com/
BECOME A MEMBER: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SM...
FOLLOW ME ON ALT TECH:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@redeaglepolitics:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/redeaglepolitics/
Telegram: https://t.me/redeaglepolitics/
Gab: https://gab.com/redeagletv/
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/redeagletv
OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/redeaglepatriot/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/redeagletv/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/redeaglepatriot/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@redeaglepatri...
Website: http://redeaglepolitics.com
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:
Buy My Survival Food Here: http://preparewithredeagle.com/
Patreon: http://patreon.com/redeagletv/
Website: http://redeaglepolitics.com/
Cashapp: $redeaglepatriot
Thanks to Philip G., Stefan & Mariana G., CJ Newton, DustinTheNow, Caridad R., Jon, Renee P., Julian B., Ayrton S., Marshal Forward, Carter D., and Gerald A. for their $10/month or above support. To see your name here, donate to the $10/month or above Patreon or SubscribeStar tier.
#2022Midterms #GovernorsPrediction
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