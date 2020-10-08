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The FAKE SCIENCE of coronavirus "tests"
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7789 views • October 08, 2020
Coronavirus tests are FAKE SCIENCE because "positive" outcomes can't be trusted, and "negative" outcomes can't be trusted either.

So what's the point of being tested?

Read more http://NaturalNews.com

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junk scienceinfectionsfake sciencepandemiccoronaviruscovid-19cases
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