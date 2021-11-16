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Replacing The Obsolete Human
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0 view • November 16, 2021
The dagger has been raised behind the back of the American dream. As Biden’s policies stagnate the job market. The human workplace grows more obsolete.
Bloomberg reports “Labor shortages and rising wages are pushing U.S. business to invest in automation. A recent Federal Reserve survey of chief financial officers found that at firms with difficulty hiring, one-third are implementing or exploring automation to replace workers…..executives from a range of businesses confirmed the trend.”
The number of industrial robots installed in the world’s factories more than doubled in that time, to about 3 million. Automation has been spreading into service businesses too.” According to Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum “By 2025 more than half of all current workplace tasks will be performed by machines as opposed to 29% today. “
https://www.wsj.com/articles/help-really-wanted-no-degree-work-experience-or-background-checks-11636196307
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Bloomberg reports “Labor shortages and rising wages are pushing U.S. business to invest in automation. A recent Federal Reserve survey of chief financial officers found that at firms with difficulty hiring, one-third are implementing or exploring automation to replace workers…..executives from a range of businesses confirmed the trend.”
The number of industrial robots installed in the world’s factories more than doubled in that time, to about 3 million. Automation has been spreading into service businesses too.” According to Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum “By 2025 more than half of all current workplace tasks will be performed by machines as opposed to 29% today. “
https://www.wsj.com/articles/help-really-wanted-no-degree-work-experience-or-background-checks-11636196307
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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