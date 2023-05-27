Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Those global legal firms can make millions and millions of fees by representing those international conglomerates that are controlled by one or a few CCP kleptocrats
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2i26zra9dc

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Those global legal firms can make millions and millions of fees by representing those international conglomerates that are controlled by one or a few CCP kleptocrats

这些全球性的律师事务所可以通过代表那些被一个或几个中共盗国贼控制的国际大财团，赚取数以百万计的费用。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket