0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Those global legal firms can make millions and millions of fees by representing those international conglomerates that are controlled by one or a few CCP kleptocrats
这些全球性的律师事务所可以通过代表那些被一个或几个中共盗国贼控制的国际大财团，赚取数以百万计的费用。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
