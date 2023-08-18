Soros Signals Shift as EU Op Wraps Up - #NewWorldNextWeek

August 17, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw526/
This week on the New World Next Week: the Soros org signals a radical shift as it winds down its EU operations; a new study shows that nearly half of all internet traffic is now bots; and China prepares a two-hour daily phone limit for under-18s.
