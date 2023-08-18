Create New Account
Soros Signals Shift as EU Op Wraps Up - #NewWorldNextWeek
Published Yesterday

August 17, 2023


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw526/

This week on the New World Next Week: the Soros org signals a radical shift as it winds down its EU operations; a new study shows that nearly half of all internet traffic is now bots; and China prepares a two-hour daily phone limit for under-18s.

newseufoundationsoros

aichinausaeusorosfoundationopen societynewworldnextweekphone limit

