MOVIE or REAL

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Gandalph - Brandyfoot --- They watch a MOVIE CLIP of Constantine -- The Dark Street is this MOVIE Fiction or TRUTH. So, I would say just in case this is telling us any percentage of the Truth you may want to watch - pick up on a few pointers. Well is it THE SCARE EVENT everyone is waiting for?
- G