MOVIE or REAL

Gandalph - Brandyfoot --- They watch a MOVIE CLIP of Constantine -- The Dark Street is this MOVIE Fiction or TRUTH. So, I would say just in case this is telling us any percentage of the Truth you may want to watch - pick up on a few pointers. Well is it THE SCARE EVENT everyone is waiting for?
- G
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.