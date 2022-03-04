© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viewer Discretion: (Men Can't Leave) Livestream Massacre at a Zelensky Check Point in Mariupol
Follow
1
Share
Report
402 views • March 04, 2022
"ZALENSKY HAS ORDERED ALL PEOPLE FLEEING UKRAINE SHOT ON SIGHT WITHOUT EVEN QUESTIONING WHO THEY ARE. THE FOLLOWING VIDEO WAS A LIVE STREAM FROM A MARRIED COUPLE WHO CAME ACROSS A MASSACRE AT A ZELENSKY CHECK POINT IN MARIUPOL. THE LIVE STREAM CUTS AS THEY ARE SHOT. RUSSIA TRIED TO SET UP SAFE CORRIDORS FOR PEOPLE TO LEAVE THROUGH. OBVIOUSLY YOU DO NOT TAKE THE SHORTCUT!!!
I think a Putin "shock and awe" might have been a better idea. I hope Putin sees this and takes appropriate action.
They are just pulling people and shooting them on the spot, leaving their cars abandoned and bodies strewn. CHINA, ARE YOU WATCHING!!! DO NOT BASH PUTIN, HE WAS RIGHT!!!
Zalensky has ordered ALL men under the age of 65 to join the army and fight Russia. If they are found and they refuse to join, they are killed. What the video shows is a couple attempting to get out of Ukraine to avoid this being shot on sight."
I think a Putin "shock and awe" might have been a better idea. I hope Putin sees this and takes appropriate action.
They are just pulling people and shooting them on the spot, leaving their cars abandoned and bodies strewn. CHINA, ARE YOU WATCHING!!! DO NOT BASH PUTIN, HE WAS RIGHT!!!
Zalensky has ordered ALL men under the age of 65 to join the army and fight Russia. If they are found and they refuse to join, they are killed. What the video shows is a couple attempting to get out of Ukraine to avoid this being shot on sight."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.