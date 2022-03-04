Viewer Discretion: (Men Can't Leave) Livestream Massacre at a Zelensky Check Point in Mariupol

"ZALENSKY HAS ORDERED ALL PEOPLE FLEEING UKRAINE SHOT ON SIGHT WITHOUT EVEN QUESTIONING WHO THEY ARE. THE FOLLOWING VIDEO WAS A LIVE STREAM FROM A MARRIED COUPLE WHO CAME ACROSS A MASSACRE AT A ZELENSKY CHECK POINT IN MARIUPOL. THE LIVE STREAM CUTS AS THEY ARE SHOT. RUSSIA TRIED TO SET UP SAFE CORRIDORS FOR PEOPLE TO LEAVE THROUGH. OBVIOUSLY YOU DO NOT TAKE THE SHORTCUT!!!



I think a Putin "shock and awe" might have been a better idea. I hope Putin sees this and takes appropriate action.



They are just pulling people and shooting them on the spot, leaving their cars abandoned and bodies strewn. CHINA, ARE YOU WATCHING!!! DO NOT BASH PUTIN, HE WAS RIGHT!!!

Zalensky has ordered ALL men under the age of 65 to join the army and fight Russia. If they are found and they refuse to join, they are killed. What the video shows is a couple attempting to get out of Ukraine to avoid this being shot on sight."