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"Isaiah 13, Pt 2: A Prophetic Reading [April 15, 2021] [A Focus On Judgement For America]
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic reading of judgement of Isaiah 13 against the U.S.A. In nearly every video & post of TMV blog the Lord gives reasons for why He has judged America. These reasons vary but are always detailed clearly for all of us. Today's reasons continue:
For continued wickedness of all humanity God will darken the earth- "They will not use my sun and my moon," He said "then they will know that I am God."
For arrogance, pride and haughty spirit- mankind will be depleted to shocking levels in future. It will be extremely hard to find people alive.
In judgement America will be abandoned- not only will her allies forsake her but people will run away to their own countries when it becomes obvious the country is going down.
For allowing homosexuality and spreading it globally to defile the nations, for perverting God's order and promoting evil practices 'like a god of sexuality'- America will fall.
America is judged out of Isaiah 13. (1) Sinners will be captured as slaves or put to death. (2) Everyone not walking in repentance- child or adult- will face harm. (3) God will destroy the USA to the bedrock, 'to the melting point' as He did in Sodom and Gomorrah for their sins. Only genuine repentance and a holy lifestyle exempts us from these judgements.
This word was received April 15, 2021 full prophecy link will be pinned later so please remember to come back for the link (or visit the website soon to read what God has said).
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
War Series: See Russia & China playlist on TMV channel
I Saw The End Of The World (Depletion of humanity): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/08/i-saw-the-end-of-the-world-december-7-2020/
I Will Make It A Desolation: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/25/i-will-make-it-a-desolation-march-24-2021/
Warning against Homosexuality (seeing America with a "rash"): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/853/
Strong Homosexuality Warning- "ADAM MY ADAM" laments God, "you dishonor me!": https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/25/adam-my-adam-february-25-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic reading of judgement of Isaiah 13 against the U.S.A. In nearly every video & post of TMV blog the Lord gives reasons for why He has judged America. These reasons vary but are always detailed clearly for all of us. Today's reasons continue:
For continued wickedness of all humanity God will darken the earth- "They will not use my sun and my moon," He said "then they will know that I am God."
For arrogance, pride and haughty spirit- mankind will be depleted to shocking levels in future. It will be extremely hard to find people alive.
In judgement America will be abandoned- not only will her allies forsake her but people will run away to their own countries when it becomes obvious the country is going down.
For allowing homosexuality and spreading it globally to defile the nations, for perverting God's order and promoting evil practices 'like a god of sexuality'- America will fall.
America is judged out of Isaiah 13. (1) Sinners will be captured as slaves or put to death. (2) Everyone not walking in repentance- child or adult- will face harm. (3) God will destroy the USA to the bedrock, 'to the melting point' as He did in Sodom and Gomorrah for their sins. Only genuine repentance and a holy lifestyle exempts us from these judgements.
This word was received April 15, 2021 full prophecy link will be pinned later so please remember to come back for the link (or visit the website soon to read what God has said).
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
War Series: See Russia & China playlist on TMV channel
I Saw The End Of The World (Depletion of humanity): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/08/i-saw-the-end-of-the-world-december-7-2020/
I Will Make It A Desolation: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/25/i-will-make-it-a-desolation-march-24-2021/
Warning against Homosexuality (seeing America with a "rash"): https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/853/
Strong Homosexuality Warning- "ADAM MY ADAM" laments God, "you dishonor me!": https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/25/adam-my-adam-february-25-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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