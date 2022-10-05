Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In Romania EVERYONE is secretly drunk 🇷🇴 Digital Nomad Report
195 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 2 months ago |

About Romania, it is a Latin country in Eastern Europe, but they don’t really have the Latin friendliness and zest for life. Neither do they seem to have the Eastern European work ethic or conservative values.A few quirky insights and observations of mine that digital nomads and pickup artists will want to consider before booking a trip to Bucharest…


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/769-bucharest

Keywords
travelwomenroosh vbucharestromaniastorytimedigital nomadbulgariaeastern europepuadating abroadnightlifenomadic seducerdont stick your dick in a blendervagabondingmeet girls in bucharestlittle paris of the eastpoosy paradise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket