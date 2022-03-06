La Quinta Columna on strong light absorption in graphene

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La Quinta Columna comments on a recent study that talks about the light absorption capacity of graphene, including UV light.
The Spanish team already knew about this property of this nanomaterial and had even shown videos of people who had their arms illuminated with UV light and, to their surprise, their blood vessels glowed.
This new study also mentions the magnetic property of graphene.
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