Ep947 - HPV Vaccine Causes Constant Stillbirths to Supply Organ Harvesting Demand - John O’Looney
All AudiencesCulture & Society · Health · News · Political · Religious · Talk
Funeral director John O’Looney has found disturbing clots and fibrous destruction inside vaccinated cadavers, which prompted him to research the insidious truths about the vaccine industry, which he believes is more deadly than the viruses they purport to treat. He discusses the corruption of the elite, the murky intentions of Big Pharma, and the harsh realities of organ harvesting, which is often supplied by the dead bodies of infants in the medical industry. The true intention of the HPV vaccine is exposed which correlates with the selling of organs on the black market. John feels that it is his God-given mission to expose the evils he has seen and warn the world about what’s going on.