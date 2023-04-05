Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump could be on trial ‘in the middle’ of the primary election
7 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 17 hours ago |

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Former US president Donald Trump could be on trial for the 34 counts of falsifying business records “in the middle” of the primary election.

“Could be found guilty, could be found not guilty in the middle of the campaign season,” he told Sky News Australia.

“You can only imagine the different sort of impacts that could have on his political future.”

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket