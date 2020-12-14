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MUST SEE - DR. BIRX "We No Longer Have the Flu" + Media Illuminati Control + COVID VACCINCE DANGERS with DR. CARRIE
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378 views • December 14, 2020
Video showing that the so called COVID numbers are NOTHING but an admitted LIE based on their OWN statements, Jim Carey EXPOSING the Illuminati that control the media and TV and that they're PAID by the GOVERNMENT and DR Carrie Madej With GREAT INFORMATION about VACCINES, the LIES of the MEDIA and HOW DANGEROUS the COVID VACCINES ARE
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