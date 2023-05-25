Piers Morgan Reacts! "I can't quite believe what I heard."

Women WOULDN'T stand up for the Unborn - and so NO one is standing up for WOMEN. THEY didn't recognize the rights of the Unborn - and so THEIR rights aren't being recognized - like the right to win FIRST PLACE in a woman's sporting event, competing against 'biological females'.
Clip from YouTube video, Piers Morgan SLAMS Politician's Answer To 'What Is A Woman?'
Mirrored from Our Twitter Channel.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
