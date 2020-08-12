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The Coronavirus Hoax_ Why Everything You've Been Told Is A Big Lie!
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155 views • August 12, 2020
In this video, you will discover why the whole Coronavirus pandemic is part of a sinister plan.You will learn what the agenda is and those behind the coronavirus hoax.
Read our blog post about the Coronavirus:
https://bit.ly/39GdwR3
The Coronavirus Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is all over the news. The official story is that the virus came from a wet market in China and spread around the world. Official sources say the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain. Scientists believe that the Coronavirus came from bats.
Coronavirus Deaths
We lack reliable evidence on how many people have been infected with the Coronavirus. Three months after the outbreak, most countries cannot test a large number of people.
This virus is no more of a threat than the flu. The entire world is overreacting thanks to politicians and the media. Most cases are mild, and people are getting over it without seeing a doctor.
Reasonable estimates put the COVID-19 death rate at less than 1% or even less than 0.05%, which is lower than the flu! The whole Coronavirus pandemic is a big hoax and part of a plan.
Every time there is a pandemic, Bill Gates seems to be involved. There is a patent for a Coronavirus strain by The Pirbright Institute. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation partially funded this organization.
https://patentimages.storage.googleap...
Bill Gates' foundation also co-hosted a high-level pandemic simulation called Event 201 in October 2019. They discussed how to respond to a Coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic simulation took place weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan, China.
There is also a mysterious video made in 2010 by Bill Ryan. He is part of Project Avalon. Bill was able to interview an insider in the secret Anglo-Saxon Mission project.His source warned about a virus outbreak ten years before it happened.
The ones behind the whole Coronavirus hysteria is the Sabbatian Frankist death cult. The founder of the cult that controls events in Israel to this day was Sabbatai Zevi (1626-1676). Sabbatai Zevi's cult sought to invert everything Judaism stood for.
The Sabbatian movement and belief-system became even more satanic in the 18th century. The man responsible for this was the dark Jewish occultist Jacob Frank (1726-1791).
Frank claimed to be the reincarnation of messiah Zevi. He, like Zevi, said that particular elite people are exempt from the moral law.
The death cult aimed to infiltrate religions and destroy them from the inside. They hid within all religions. The most powerful and important name behind Sabbatian Frankism is the Rothschilds.
The Rothschilds and other death cult families hijacked human society. One way they have all this power is through our banking system. At the top of the pyramid, 13 families orchestrate all the major world events. They use the Federal Reserve to control people.
These psychopathic Elite families believe that they are the direct descendants of the ancient gods and are royals. Their ultimate goal is to create a fascistic society which they control. They call it The New World Order. This world government will control everyone on the planet through a world central bank.
Agenda 21 Coronavirus
Agenda 21 is the U.N. plan to install the world government structure. To create a world government, they want to end national sovereignty. Countries will turn into regions with national entities disappearing.
Agenda 21/30 will also abolish private property and let the State manage all land resources and ecosystems. The State will also define the role of business and financial resources.
Agenda 21/2030 also wants to destroy the family unit and let the State raise the children. They also want to dumb down education. The most sinister plan of the death cult is to reduce the world's population.
Governments, companies, banks, the military, and the media operate as one unit with the same goal. The Elite uses the Coronavirus outbreak to crash the economy and enforce restrictions on people.
The best way bankers know how to make big changes in the world is wars. That is why they need to create a Third World War.
To prevent a New World Order, people need to take control of the world. If enough people wake up and disobey governments, this satanic society would be no more.
About us:
We teach the natural and holistic way to treat cancer without using toxic treatment methods.
Visit our blog: https://www.cancerwisdom.net
Download Free E-books from our Free Resource Library to learn how to treat cancer naturally.
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Read our blog post about the Coronavirus:
https://bit.ly/39GdwR3
The Coronavirus Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is all over the news. The official story is that the virus came from a wet market in China and spread around the world. Official sources say the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain. Scientists believe that the Coronavirus came from bats.
Coronavirus Deaths
We lack reliable evidence on how many people have been infected with the Coronavirus. Three months after the outbreak, most countries cannot test a large number of people.
This virus is no more of a threat than the flu. The entire world is overreacting thanks to politicians and the media. Most cases are mild, and people are getting over it without seeing a doctor.
Reasonable estimates put the COVID-19 death rate at less than 1% or even less than 0.05%, which is lower than the flu! The whole Coronavirus pandemic is a big hoax and part of a plan.
Every time there is a pandemic, Bill Gates seems to be involved. There is a patent for a Coronavirus strain by The Pirbright Institute. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation partially funded this organization.
https://patentimages.storage.googleap...
Bill Gates' foundation also co-hosted a high-level pandemic simulation called Event 201 in October 2019. They discussed how to respond to a Coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic simulation took place weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan, China.
There is also a mysterious video made in 2010 by Bill Ryan. He is part of Project Avalon. Bill was able to interview an insider in the secret Anglo-Saxon Mission project.His source warned about a virus outbreak ten years before it happened.
The ones behind the whole Coronavirus hysteria is the Sabbatian Frankist death cult. The founder of the cult that controls events in Israel to this day was Sabbatai Zevi (1626-1676). Sabbatai Zevi's cult sought to invert everything Judaism stood for.
The Sabbatian movement and belief-system became even more satanic in the 18th century. The man responsible for this was the dark Jewish occultist Jacob Frank (1726-1791).
Frank claimed to be the reincarnation of messiah Zevi. He, like Zevi, said that particular elite people are exempt from the moral law.
The death cult aimed to infiltrate religions and destroy them from the inside. They hid within all religions. The most powerful and important name behind Sabbatian Frankism is the Rothschilds.
The Rothschilds and other death cult families hijacked human society. One way they have all this power is through our banking system. At the top of the pyramid, 13 families orchestrate all the major world events. They use the Federal Reserve to control people.
These psychopathic Elite families believe that they are the direct descendants of the ancient gods and are royals. Their ultimate goal is to create a fascistic society which they control. They call it The New World Order. This world government will control everyone on the planet through a world central bank.
Agenda 21 Coronavirus
Agenda 21 is the U.N. plan to install the world government structure. To create a world government, they want to end national sovereignty. Countries will turn into regions with national entities disappearing.
Agenda 21/30 will also abolish private property and let the State manage all land resources and ecosystems. The State will also define the role of business and financial resources.
Agenda 21/2030 also wants to destroy the family unit and let the State raise the children. They also want to dumb down education. The most sinister plan of the death cult is to reduce the world's population.
Governments, companies, banks, the military, and the media operate as one unit with the same goal. The Elite uses the Coronavirus outbreak to crash the economy and enforce restrictions on people.
The best way bankers know how to make big changes in the world is wars. That is why they need to create a Third World War.
To prevent a New World Order, people need to take control of the world. If enough people wake up and disobey governments, this satanic society would be no more.
About us:
We teach the natural and holistic way to treat cancer without using toxic treatment methods.
Visit our blog: https://www.cancerwisdom.net
Download Free E-books from our Free Resource Library to learn how to treat cancer naturally.
http://bit.ly/2DGrN5N
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/cancerwisdom
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/cancerwisdom
Gab
https://www.gab.com/cancerwisdom
Steemit
https://steemit.com/@cancerwisdom
Pockenet
https://pocknet.app
Flote
https://flote.app/cancerwisdom
Bittubbers:
https://bittubers.com/profile/cancerw...
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/cancerwisdomtv/
LBRY.com
lbry://@cancerwisdomtv
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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