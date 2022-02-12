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The Campaign Manager For Canada's Minister of Public Safety (Marco Mendecino) Infiltrated the Trucker Convoy's Public Relations Team
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110 views • February 12, 2022
This leaves a real nasty stench hanging over the Truckers Convoy. I have no idea why Tamara named Dagny Pawlak as part of the communications team. She is the former campaign organizer for @marcomendicino the present Minister of Public Safety for Trudeau and Dagny still keeps close ties with him. Check out her LinkedIn and Twitter page. I don't trust this part of the leadership. Sorry and they have access to the money. How can Dagny be part of the Leadership when she is closely aligned with the man who will be in charge of breaking down the Ottawa Convoy? Very sketchy people.
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Mark @GlobalAgenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCvg9eOUGF5L/
WARNING TO TRUCKERS & CONVOY SUPPORTERS
Amazing Polly@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ryWCMHM2trzG/
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https://rumble.com/vumvmc-warning-to-truckers-and-convoy-supporters.html?mref=2hzb1&;mrefc=5
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Raging Dissident
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Related links:
https://bartoll.se/2022/01/staged-fr33dom-convoy-psy-op/
https://winepressnews.com/2022/02/01/the-ottawa-trucker-protests-are-controlled-opposition-police-are-caught-setting-up-bombs-at-hotels/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dagny-pawlak-872bb2214/
https://mobile.twitter.com/PawlakDagny
https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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