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The Campaign Manager For Canada's Minister of Public Safety (Marco Mendecino) Infiltrated the Trucker Convoy's Public Relations Team
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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110 views • February 12, 2022
This leaves a real nasty stench hanging over the Truckers Convoy. I have no idea why Tamara named Dagny Pawlak as part of the communications team. She is the former campaign organizer for @marcomendicino the present Minister of Public Safety for Trudeau and Dagny still keeps close ties with him. Check out her LinkedIn and Twitter page. I don't trust this part of the leadership. Sorry and they have access to the money. How can Dagny be part of the Leadership when she is closely aligned with the man who will be in charge of breaking down the Ottawa Convoy? Very sketchy people.

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Related links:

https://bartoll.se/2022/01/staged-fr33dom-convoy-psy-op/

https://winepressnews.com/2022/02/01/the-ottawa-trucker-protests-are-controlled-opposition-police-are-caught-setting-up-bombs-at-hotels/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dagny-pawlak-872bb2214/
https://mobile.twitter.com/PawlakDagny
https://www.facebook.com/Freedom-Convoy-2022-100286905896085

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Keywords
sleepingwiththeenemytruckersconvoy2022freedomfortruckers2022
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