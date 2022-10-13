What is needed to solve the current leadership crisis.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with JR Flatter who served as a marine before receiving his Masters degree and Ph.D. He founded the training company Two Roads Leadership to address the crisis in leadership at all levels. In this video we explore the difference between leadership and tyranny and why Ethics and Morals are disregarded by those who wish to harm others. We explore the vital qualities of leadership along with why courage needs to be the foundation for each leader and every person and principals need to be the first pillar in each leader's house.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.