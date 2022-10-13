What is needed to solve the current leadership crisis.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with JR Flatter who served as a marine before receiving his Masters degree and Ph.D. He founded the training company Two Roads Leadership to address the crisis in leadership at all levels. In this video we explore the difference between leadership and tyranny and why Ethics and Morals are disregarded by those who wish to harm others. We explore the vital qualities of leadership along with why courage needs to be the foundation for each leader and every person and principals need to be the first pillar in each leader's house.

