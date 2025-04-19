BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Palestinian Myth + The Week in Review
LastChristian
LastChristian
1 follower
17 views • 1 week ago

Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30 CT. Hosts and US Press Association Members David Paxton & JD Williams provide the TRUE and FACTUAL reasons that is there is no Palestinian State. Complete with information that the issue is NOT with Israel. But instead with the "Palestinians" themselves.


TUNE IN for Credible News reporting you will not find anywhere else. Unfiltered, Uncensored, Truth.


We encourage everyone to not only SUBSCRIBE, LIKE and SHARE the video. But also DOWNLOAD it for future reference (especially if you are a nonbeliever). And ask all members of your family as well as your friends to do so as well.


The "Last Christian" is Presented every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evening at 7:30pm Central across ALL Platforms with Scripture taken directly from the Word of God.


For those wishing to learn more our Ministry, please visit (https://www.lastchristian.net)


And we invite you to subscribe to our *NEW* Telegram Channel at https://t.me/lastchristian for News that not even the boldest Media Left or Right is brave enough to post.


And as always we invite you to Subscribe to our Rumble Channel (https://www.rumble.com/user/KRRB1700REVELATIONRADIO) for our unedited, uncensored, unfiltered, truthful news from around the Globe.

Keywords
newschristianityisraelpalestinelast christian
