📹 Is Iran tricking Israel into hitting decoys?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The answer is yes, according to Tehran University professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi.
“The Zionist regime has conducted airstrikes targeting what it believed were Iranian ballistic missile systems and radar installations. However, most of the targets are decoys Notice how no secondary explosions were observed upon impact,” he wrote on X.
Source @Geopolitics Live
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/