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The Fallacies of Contagion | Dr. Andrew Kaufman on Awake the Iron
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70 views • August 11, 2023

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


August 8, 2023


[July 27th, 2023]


Dr. Andrew Kaufman appeared on Awake the Iron to discuss the validity of the claim that diseases are caused by ‘contagion.’ Are the practices in the field of virology consistent with the scientific method? Is the science on ‘disease’ really settled? How do we get the truth out to the rest of the world? Find out the answers to these questions in this delightful interview.


Check out the original video on Awake the Iron’s channel: https://odysee.com/@awaketheiron:0/Dr.-Andrew-Kaufman-interview:d


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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35m18y-the-fallacies-of-contagion-dr.-andrew-kaufman-on-awake-the-iron.html

Keywords
truthdiseasesscientific methodcontagionvirologyfallaciesdr andrew kaufmanawake the iron
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