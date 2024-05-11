Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Del Bigtree Unloads on Chris Cuomo Over His Latest Spin About Ivermectin During the Plandemic
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1391 Subscribers
243 views
Published 15 hours ago

(May 10, 2024) The Highwire: In a shocking turn, mainstream voices who censored and suppressed conversation around vaccine injury have reversed course, even calling for a “9/11-style tribunal.” Yet they’re “limited hangout” falls short of full accountability or vindication for the injured. Del has a message for Chris Cuomo.


The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/


Full segment “Cuomo, Mainstream Reverse Course on Vaccine Injury”: https://rumble.com/v4udoxu-cuomo-mainstream-reverse-course-on-vaccine-injury.html

Keywords
current eventsliespropagandamedicinemsmdel bigtreechris cuomocovidivermectin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket