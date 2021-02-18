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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 18, 2021
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60 views • February 18, 2021
Bill Gates says a third vaccine shot may be needed to fight the new Coronavirus variants. He says that's because "AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been challenged by emerging variants of the virus in South Africa.
David Knight says, "Israel gives Fauci $1 million; get your "green pass' for the killer variant'. Former Detroit TV Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels dies one day after taking COVID Vaccine.
A Michigan man and a California woman are found dead shortly after getting the jab. On "Corona Crazy," Dan Bongino slams New York City's Mayor for saying that arts and culture will have to lead the city back from Covid, and Trump slams ‘mentally gone’ Biden over vaccines, won’t rule out 2024 run.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-18-2021
David Knight says, "Israel gives Fauci $1 million; get your "green pass' for the killer variant'. Former Detroit TV Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels dies one day after taking COVID Vaccine.
A Michigan man and a California woman are found dead shortly after getting the jab. On "Corona Crazy," Dan Bongino slams New York City's Mayor for saying that arts and culture will have to lead the city back from Covid, and Trump slams ‘mentally gone’ Biden over vaccines, won’t rule out 2024 run.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-18-2021
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