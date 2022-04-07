© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 675 – Professors Given Thousands Of Dollars To Create ‘Anti-Racist’ Preschool
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 07, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Boston, where a pair of education professors were just awarded thousands of dollars in grant money to develop a preschool program to teach kids how to fight racism.
🇺🇸 Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸 Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.