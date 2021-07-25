© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is DAN BAILEY a CIA Agent caught following TUCKER CARLSON??? | WalkingProblem's Common Bad
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • July 25, 2021
Dan Bailey of Montana proudly posted a video of him ranting at Tucker Carlson on his instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/CRr-e6Wj_8R/) - the blue half of the US twitter went into collective orgasm.
But someone is pointing out that this Mr Dan could be working for the CIA?
Could there be more to this story that meets the eye?
---
[ SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE THE VIDEO!!! ]
I'm trying to get to 1000 subscribers in order for my channel to get monetized!
---
Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
But someone is pointing out that this Mr Dan could be working for the CIA?
Could there be more to this story that meets the eye?
---
[ SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE THE VIDEO!!! ]
I'm trying to get to 1000 subscribers in order for my channel to get monetized!
---
Support me on Patreon: http://patreon.com/walkingproblemgod
Gettr/Gab/Parler/Minds@WalkingProblem . Twitter@WalkingProblemG . Patreon/Instagram@WalkingProblemGod . FB@/CommonBad
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.