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Destroyed houses, plowed land, remains of shells and trees. A street in Mariupol, Ukraine. Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov 032222
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140 views • March 22, 2022
Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov filmed exclusive footage of the fighting in Mariupol. Destroyed houses, plowed land, remains of shells and trees. Explosions all around.
According to the correspondent, the fighters of "Azov" * take with them everything that is possible. They even take away the bodies so that it is impossible to determine their belonging.
According to the correspondent, the fighters of "Azov" * take with them everything that is possible. They even take away the bodies so that it is impossible to determine their belonging.
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