ANDREW TATE: VICTIMIZER OR SCAPEGOAT?

MS FILES #5: Many of you know I am not a fan of Tate, however, we must look at the cause of his popularity. Tate is not the problem, he may just be the symptom of a deeper agenda.......OTHER CHANNELS:





BRIGHTEON:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE:

https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK:

https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652





BRIGHTEON STORE:

https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk